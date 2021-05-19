Highclere team excited to chase Albany prize with Cachet

Eyecatching debut winner Cachet will head for Royal Ascot as she bids to net her owners another valuable bonus prize.

The George Boughey-trained filly was a five-and-a-half-length winner on her racecourse debut at Newmarket on Saturday when steered to victory by Nicola Currie.

A first UK winner for the sire Aclaim, the bay strode to a comfortable success in the Betway British EBF Fillies' Novice Stakes at the weekend as Boughey's fine run of stable form continued.

Cachet is owned by Highclere Racing, whose managing director Harry Herbert said: "She's a gorgeous filly, she was bought at the breeze-ups and she worked very well going into that.

"George was hoping she'd run well but we never thought she'd win like that."

The Group Thee Albany Stakes at the Royal meeting is next on the two-year-old's agenda, a fixture that could prove particularly lucrative for the owners of the Craven Breeze-Up sale purchase.

Cachet has already bagged her connections a £15,000 bonus, with her debut victory earning her the reward as part of Tattersalls' Craven Breeze Up Bonus Scheme, an initiative that pays out when any purchase from the sale triumphs in a two-year-old novice or maiden contest ranked at class four or above.

The auction house also offer a Royal Ascot/Group One bonus scheme worth £250,000, which promises £100,000 to the owners of the first horse purchased at the sale to win at Royal Ascot, with the vendor then allocated the remaining £25,000.

Victory in the Albany Stakes would secure the first half of the bonus, and a subsequent win in any juvenile European Group One event would then be rewarded with an additional sum of £125,000 - rounding the value of the bonus scheme up to £250,000.

"We will go straight to Royal Ascot with her for the Albany," Herbert confirmed.

"She's already won the £15,000 bonus for winning a class four race or better at Newmarket.

"The first breeze-up to win at the Royal meeting gets a big bonus, they talk of quarter of a million and I think it's £100,000 to the owners.

"That's very exciting, and then she might get another one if she could be the first one to win a Group One race.

"We'll be going for all the bonuses, we were thrilled with her.

"She's a gorgeous filly, a first winner for Aclaim."

Cachet is not to be confused to Cashew, another Boughey-trained filly who provided Highclere Racing with further juvenile success when victorious at Windsor on Monday evening under Ryan Moore.

"Confusingly, George also trains a filly called Cashew for us, who won at Windsor for on Monday night," Herbert said.

"He's going great guns with his two-year-olds and is obviously a very talented young trainer, so we're delighted to have two two-year-old winners in our first season with him."