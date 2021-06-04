Corazon Espinado claims win under Doyle

Hollie Doyle steered Corazon Espinado to his fourth win on the Downs in the Coral 'Beaten By A Length' Free Bet Handicap.
Trained locally by Simon Dow, the 12-1 shot raced on the speed and comfortably pulled three and a half lengths clear of Hortzadar.
Dow said: "His stable is just across the road - he's incredible.
"He loves Lingfield and he loves Epsom. It's a tremendous achievement for the little horse to win on Oaks day twice.
"The draw and the easing ground was against us, so we were a little cautious - but he goes round there like he's on rails.
"There aren't enough superlatives for Hollie - it's always a privilege to have her."
Doyle said: "Everything went to plan, though he was over-racing early on. Franny (Norton, on Overwrite) and I had it pretty easy on the front end.
"He's such a course specialist I just let go of his head coming down Tattenham Corner and he took me into the race beautifully."