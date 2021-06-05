Oh This Is Us pounces late for glory in Diomed Stakes

Oh This Is Us got up right on the line to just deny Century Dream in the Cazoo Diomed Stakes.

The latter was dropping in class to Group Three level and was always in the vanguard as Marie's Diamond led the field along.

When James Doyle kicked on Simon and Ed Crisford's 2-1 joint-favourite Century Dream it looked to be a race-winning move, after Frankie Dettori and Duke Of Hazzard found themselves stuck down on the rail.

But the Richard Hannon-trained Oh This Is Us picked up smartly for Tom Marquand once he got out and saw daylight, and as he edged relentlessly closer he just got there to win by a nose at 18-1.