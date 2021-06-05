Mokaatil shows Dash to win at Epsom for David Egan

Mokaatil was a surprise 25-1 winner of the World Pool "Dash" Handicap for trainer Ian Williams and jockey David Egan.

The five-furlong contest was as fast and furious as ever, with Son And Sannie blazing the early trail down the middle of the track before his stride just started to shorten reaching the final furlong.

Mokaatil was just hitting top gear at that point and once he assumed the lead, he stretched right out to win by a length and a half.

Only Spoofing took second, with Stone Of Destiny third.

Egan said: "That was my first Dash, and it's as quick as I've ever been on a racehorse, that's for sure!

"It's fantastic to do it for the Ian Williams team. He's a horse I've ridden a good few times, five furlongs would be sharp enough for him, especially on this track. The key was to get him out of the gates and get a good position.

"I was sat second on our side and he took me into the race nicely, I knew he would stay further so I kicked nice and early and he did it well."