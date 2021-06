Royal Ascot first for trainer Murtagh as Create Belief wins

Johnny Murtagh celebrated his first winner as a trainer at Royal Ascot when Create Belief turned the Sandringham Stakes into a rout.

Murtagh enjoyed many memorable days in the saddle at the meeting - but very few will have given him as much satisfaction as this victory.

Well-backed when the torrential rain hit overnight, Create Belief was sent off a 6-1 chance in a field that saw nine non-runners due to the worsening conditions.

Ridden by Ben Coen - another to be celebrating a first Royal Ascot winner - Create Belief put the race to bed a long way out.

She cruised into the lead with a furlong and a half to run and despite being put up 10lb for a win in a big handicap at the Curragh last time out, she sprinted clear.

Sir Michael Stoute's 5-1 favourite Samoot was the only filly to give any sort of chase, but she had no answer and was beaten five and a half lengths. Messidor was third, with She Do fourth.

Coen sported the colours of the RacehorseClub, who were second in the Grand National with Balko Des Flos.

The rider said: "It's a huge win and a great feeling to be part of it. She travelled so easily and loved the ground. You can ride her any way you want, she's such an uncomplicated filly.

"I couldn't ask for a better mentor than Johnny. It's my first time here and it's a big help having someone like him behind me."