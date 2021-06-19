Creative Force edges Jersey thriller for Godolphin

Charlie Appleby dominated the Jersey Stakes with Creative Force beating stablemate Naval Crown at Royal Ascot.

Creative Force headed into the race on the back of three straight wins, with his only career defeat coming in last year's Coventry Stakes.

He was, though, stepping up in trip to seven furlongs for the first time, while Naval Crown had shown his class - and stamina - when finishing a fine fourth in the 2000 Guineas.

William Buick grabbed the rail on Naval Crown and attempted to make just about all the running and had the rest of his side beaten with half a furlong to run - but James Doyle, who had to come from the unfavoured centre of the track, made up plenty of ground and ran on strongly to win by a length and a quarter.

Latest Racing Stories Tuesday Tips

Charlie Fellowes' filly Vadream outran her 28-1 odds in third, with Rhythm Master returning to form in fourth.