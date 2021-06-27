Amhran Na Bhfiann back to winning ways in Curragh Cup

Last year's Derby third Amhran Na Bhfiann made every yard of the running in the Comer Group International Curragh Cup.

Trained by Aidan O'Brien, he was prevented from building on his huge effort at Epsom when picking up an injury on his next outing back in maiden company.

Reappearing at Dundalk in April he was a 13-length winner, but was a beaten favourite in the Saval Beg Stakes before running in the Gold Cup at Ascot.

He failed to see out the extended trip there, but back down at a mile and three-quarters he looked a smart performer.

Ridden by Colin Keane with Ryan Moore on stablemate Passion, the 9-2 chance built up a huge early advantage before being given a breather with three furlongs to run.

Pondus closed to within about five lengths, but Keane kicked on again and the giant Galileo colt - a full-brother to Oaks winner Was - bounded away again to win by seven lengths at 9-2.

O'Brien said: "I'm delighted with him, he's coming forward and I'd say that's his trip. Two-and-a-half was just a bit too long for him," said O'Brien.

"He's a good honest horse with a little bit of class and he keeps galloping. Colin gave him a great ride as well.

"I think he could come back here for the Irish Leger and I'd say he'll come forward. Those big colts take a bit of getting ready when they've had time off, and he was off a long time."