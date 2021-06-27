Aidan O'Brien reflects on 'non-event' for High Definition in Irish Derby

Aidan O'Brien is keen to put a line through High Definition's Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby display, after the colt clipped heels early in the Curragh Classic.

Winter favourite for the Cazoo Derby, the son of Galileo had a blood disorder in the spring and it was a rush for O'Brien to get him to the Dante Stakes at York, eventually won by Irish Derby winner Hurricane Lane.

High Definition was third in the trial, running on into third, and when the decision was taken to skip Epsom and target the Curragh he was immediately installed as favourite. But he never looked like troubling the judge on Saturday.

"After two furlongs he clipped heels and nearly came down. Ryan (Moore) said he got disorganised then and he couldn't get him going after that," said O'Brien.

"Maybe he frightened himself, he got on to the wrong leg and he couldn't get him back. He could never click him into gear and it was a non-event really.

"When he ran against the winner in York it looked like another two furlongs was going to be right up his alley and he had run around the Curragh twice before.

"We'll just put a line through it, probably give him a little rest and have him back in the autumn.

"It just didn't work out and was one of those days."

He added: "He obviously hasn't done anything since but he seems grand. He'll do a little bit tomorrow.

"He was in a lovely position, cantering away but the moment it happened he just clicked out of gear."