Injured jockey Oliver Stammers recovering after Chester fall

Apprentice jockey Oliver Stammers is recovering after his nasty fall at Chester.

Stammers was riding Sir Min for Ian Williams in the Deepbridge Estate Planning Service Nursery Handicap on Friday evening when his mount clipped heels on the first bend and came down.

Racing was delayed for 45 minutes while he was treated on course, and the air ambulance then transported him for further assessment at Aintree Hospital in Fazakerley.

In a positive update on Sunday, the young rider said in a tweet: "Overwhelmed by all the well wishes, I can't thank you all enough!

"So frustrating to be out at such a crucial time in the season but hopefully won't be too long.

"Special thanks to the team @ChesterRaces and Aintree Hospital!"