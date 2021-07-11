Injured jockey Oliver Stammers recovering after Chester fall

Apprentice jockey Oliver Stammers is recovering after his nasty fall at Chester.
Stammers was riding Sir Min for Ian Williams in the Deepbridge Estate Planning Service Nursery Handicap on Friday evening when his mount clipped heels on the first bend and came down.
Racing was delayed for 45 minutes while he was treated on course, and the air ambulance then transported him for further assessment at Aintree Hospital in Fazakerley.
In a positive update on Sunday, the young rider said in a tweet: "Overwhelmed by all the well wishes, I can't thank you all enough!
"So frustrating to be out at such a crucial time in the season but hopefully won't be too long.
Trending
- McGregor sustains leg break in Poirier defeat
- Writers' verdicts: England XI - and final predictions
- Italy vs England: Essential reading
- Euro 2020 final: All you need to know
- Messi's wait over as Argentina win Copa America
- Fury 'very frustrated' as Wilder trilogy delayed
- Another KO for Nigerian heavyweight threat
- Sven: Southgate has been brave with young talent
- 'England to win on pens!' - Nev & Carra's final preview
- England vs Italy in Euro 2020 final on Sunday
"Special thanks to the team @ChesterRaces and Aintree Hospital!"