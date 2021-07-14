Sir Mark Prescott considers sending Alpinista for Grosser Preis Von Berlin at Hoppergarten in Germany

Alpinista could try to emulate her granddam and win a first Group One in the Grosser Preis Von Berlin at Hoppegarten next month.
Trainer Sir Mark Prescott is considering the big race in Germany on August 8 for his Group Two-winning four-year-old filly.
The Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes at Glorious Goodwood on July 31 is the alternative target for Alpinista, who won the Lancashire Oaks at Haydock on her latest start.
Get racing news on your phone
Never miss a story with all the latest racing news, interviews and features on your phone. Find out more
Her granddam Albanova won the German feature in 2004, when it was known as the Deutschland-Preis and run at Dusseldorf.
Prescott said: "She's fine. She'll either go for the Lillie Langtry at Goodwood or she might go to Germany for the Group One there that Albanova won - who is, of course, her grandmother."
Trending
- PM: Huge fines for social media giants if they fail to remove abuse
- British GP new format explained: F1 Sprint Q&A
- McLaren boss criticises Wembley final after Norris mugged
- Euro 2020 stars who could seal PL moves
- Koepka vs DeChambeau: How the feud started
- Roma in talks for Man Utd's Telles
- Portsmouth launch probe into U18 group chat messages
- Chelsea transfer news: Haaland, Griezmann focus
- Maguire's father suffered suspected broken ribs at Wembley
- Intense Jake Paul: I want to fight Canelo
Alpinista could be accompanied to Berlin by stablemate Alerta Roja, who completed a hat-trick at Ascot on Friday.
Prescott is planning to move the daughter of Golden Horn up in class after three handicap victories.
Follow Sky Sports Racing on Twitter
See the latest horse racing news, interviews and features from Sky Sports Racing
"She's got to find a bit of black type," he said.
"She might go to the same place - there's a mile-and-six Listed race at Berlin, the Stayer Preis."