King George: Adayar completes historic double at Ascot as first Derby winner of race since Galileo in 2001

Derby hero Adayar supplemented his Epsom victory with a clear-cut success in the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes at Ascot.

Trained by Charlie Appleby and ridden by William Buick, Adayar is the first Derby winner since Galileo in 2001 to follow up in the Group One feature.

Sent off a 9-4 chance, he was in control at the top of the straight and was just too good for runner-up Mishriff, with multiple Group One winner Love back in third.

Love's stablemate Broome was soon to the fore early on after a slightly tardy start, with Adayar racing keenly in behind alongside Lone Eagle - while Mishriff sat out the back in the five-runner heat.

Broome set a decent pace, but Adayar always looked to be travelling well - and when Buick gave the signal at the top of the straight, he lengthened his stride to assume control.

Image: Adayar beats Mishriff and Love to win the King George at Ascot

Mishriff finished with real purpose in the final couple of furlongs, but Adayar had too much in reserve - with Buick saluting the Ascot crowd as the winner came home a length and three-quarters clear.

Buick told Sky Sports Racing: "It was a brilliant King George, it had everything. This is what the King George is all about.

"He was just doing as he pleased really, we could go where we wanted in the race. Turning into the straight he just filled himself up and off we went.

"It was an amazing performance. He looked very good at Epsom and he's confirmed that today against older horses.

"He's a very big horse and when he was younger he didn't know how to channel his power. Now he knows how powerful he is. He's an amazing horse to ride."