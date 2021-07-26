Wonderful Tonight handed Lillie Langtry entry at Qatar Goodwood Festival

Wonderful Tonight is one of 23 entries in Saturday's Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes at Goodwood following her late withdrawal from the King George at Ascot last weekend.

Trainer David Menuisier banked on the weather forecasters being correct in their assertion that heavy showers would hit Ascot in the lead up to the meeting, but unfortunately for Wonderful Tonight's connections, nothing of substance arrived.

On taking his pride and joy out of the biggest race of the season to date, the Frenchman said: "When you train a soft-ground horse you always need a bit of luck, with races in the middle of the summer.

"She's the filly of a lifetime with big targets in the autumn, so we've got to do right by her.

"We'd like to give Goodwood a go, and she's entered in the Lillie Langtry Stakes, so could run there."

Should she run, Wonderful Tonight could have most to fear from Sir Mark Prescott's Alpinista, winner of the Lancashire Oaks last time out.

Ralph Beckett's Albaflora sports the same Kirsten Rausing colours and could also take her chance. Beckett has also entered the Juddmonte-owned Yesyes, unbeaten in two starts to date.

Roger Varian sent Believe In Love to Ireland to win a Group Three last time out and she could be joined by stablemates Cabaletta and Save A Forest.

David O'Meara's consistent Makawee, Hugo Palmer's improving Golden Pass, Aidan O'Brien's Passion and George Boughey's Oaks runner-up Mystery Angel are among the initial entries.

Andrew Balding's Chil Chil is top weight in the Unibet Stewards' Cup. She was last seen finishing a four-length ninth in the Group One July Cup. Balding also has Stone Of Destiny in the mix.

Last year's winner Summerghand is back for more for O'Meara with Eve Johnson's Houghton's progressive Punchbowl Flyer going up in grade.

Ejtilaab has been making good progress for Ian Williams but should he run, it will be for Charlie Fellowes on this occasion with Lampang, Motagally and Commanche Falls all engaged.

The maximum field size is 28 with a Stewards' Cup consolation race for those that don't make the cut.