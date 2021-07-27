Migration lands Goodwood prize for David Menuisier team

David Menuisier's Migration was a ready winner of the Unibet "You're On" Chesterfield Cup Handicap after throwing down a late challenge.

The five-year-old made light of the heavy ground and built on a promising seasonal debut to strike as 2-1 favourite under William Buick.

Leaving the stalls slowly and racing at the rear of the field for much of the contest, the gelding remained on the far rail as a small group broke off in search of better ground on the stands side and cut through his rivals to gain the lead with half a furlong remaining.

Driven out under Buick, the bay was an eventual two-length winner over Ed Walker's Caradoc in second and Roger Fell's Cockalorum a further length and three-quarters behind in third.

"I wasn't worried, I'm absolutely delighted," Menuisier said.

"I've run him over a mile but I really felt that a mile (and) two (furlongs) is his favourite trip, so it was just a matter of where.

"He should have run at Newmarket the other day but the ground, I felt, was too quick, so I ruled him out.

"He is very straightforward and he has a good turn of foot so he can get out of trouble, what he doesn't like is having to do too much.

"About two furlongs out I was thinking 'come on William', but he probably felt that he had a massive tank underneath him."