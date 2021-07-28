Armor bolts up in Molecomb Stakes for Richard Hannon and Ryan Moore

Armor fairly bolted up in the Markel Molecomb Stakes at Goodwood and turned Royal Ascot form on its head.

Richard Hannon's youngster had finished fifth behind Chipotle in the Windsor Castle Stakes in June, where Boonie was third.

Drawn against the fence, Ryan Moore could not have wished for a smoother run through the race.

It was Kevin Ryan's Boonie and Ed Bethell's 13-8 favourite Fearby who initially started to pull away, a few horse widths from the rail.

That was more than enough of an invitation for Moore, who had ridden Armor to victory on his Doncaster debut victory.

Armor hit top gear inside the final furlong and shot clear, winning by three and a quarter lengths with Fearby winning the battle for second from Boonie.

Betfair cut the son of No Nay Never to 5-1 from 10s for the Gimcrack at York next month, but he could be aimed higher still.

Hannon said: "Ryan said he would go like that - I think he knows what he's on about - and he did.

"I've not made too many flash entries for him, but we'll look at something like the Morny now, Flying Childers.

"He should (make a nice three-year-old), he's not a big horse and this is his year right now.

"If that happens, great, but he's doing enough right now.

"He'll get six, you have to go six if you're going to go up."

Bethell, meanwhile, was happy with the effort of Fearby.

The North Yorkshire trainer said: "It was a very good run on ground that was holding.

"It showed that Sandown was no fluke, and we have a very decent colt on our hands."

Kevin Ryan added of Boonie: "He travelled well and battled, but I think he will be a better horse on better ground."