Prix Morny: Deauville next for Royal Ascot winner Quick Suzy with Phoenix Stakes ruled out by connections

Quick Suzy will head straight to this month's Prix Morny after connections ruled out a crack at the Keeneland Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh.

The Gavin Cromwell-trained filly impressed with a length-and-a-quarter victory in the Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot, improving from a previous Curragh maiden win and a narrow second in Group Three company at Naas.

Quick Suzy, who is owned by Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners following a sale facilitated by bloodstock agent Joseph Burke, had been in line to tackle the colts in Sunday's Group One sprint, but will now wait for Deauville on August 22.

Burke said: "She worked well at the Curragh on Tuesday. But having spoken to Gavin, Gary Carroll (jockey) and Aron Wellman - the head of Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners - we figured, having given her a holiday following Royal Ascot, that we'd give her another couple of weeks and aim for the Prix Morny instead.

"She gets an extra pound from the colts in Deauville as well - 4lb as opposed to 3lb at the Curragh - and fillies have a very good record in the Morny.

"She's already Group placed in Ireland, a Group winner at Royal Ascot and the joint-highest rated two-year-old in Ireland - so it would be great to get some Group One form in France on her CV next."

Connections have also started to make plans beyond Deauville, with a tilt at Breeders' Cup glory high on the agenda.

"Ultimately, her season revolves around the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint at Del Mar - and we're working back from there," added Burke.

"This race (Morny) fits in nicely - and we might take in the Cheveley Park then, all being well, before going to Del Mar.

"We're very lucky to have her. She's brought a lot of joy to all of us already, and we hope the second half of her season will be just as rewarding."