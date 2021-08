John Leeper set to return in September Stakes

John Leeper is likely to attempt to get back on track in the Unibet September Stakes at Kempton on Saturday.

The three-year-old colt, named after trainer Ed Dunlop's late father, John, is on course for the Group Three contest over a mile and a half.

The beautifully-bred son of Frankel out of six-times Group One-winning mare Snow Fairy was given a break after finishing third to Euchen Glen in the Listed Gala Stakes at Sandown in early July.

"Things weren't right after Sandown. We weren't happy with him and as a result of that he went and had a holiday. He was turned out for a month," said the Newmarket handler.

"He's come back and we've been very pleased with him. He seems much happier and this is the race we chose for his comeback.

"He seems to like the all-weather. There's still the uncertainty of the trip, but at this time of year it's the right kind of level without carrying a penalty for winning a Listed race, so we're more than likely, as long as he remains healthy and well, going to take him there."

After winning at Newcastle and Newmarket in the spring, John Leeper was fancied for the Cazoo Derby, but the race did not work out and he was well-beaten behind Adayar.

The nine entries for the September Stakes are headed by the Owen Burrows-trained Hukum, winner of Group Three races at York and Newbury on his last two starts.

Saeed bin Suroor has the in-form Passion And Glory, who completed a hat-trick in the Group Three Glorious Stakes at Goodwood, while Charlie Fellowes' Prince Of Arran could try to better his two third-placed efforts in the last two runnings of this race.

The possibles are completed by Brunnera, Fox Tal, Hamish, Outbox and Palavecino.