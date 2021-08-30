Newmarket next stop for Benbatl after Goodwood return

Benbatl has the option of going for a second victory in Newmarket's Joel Stakes following his pleasing return to action at Goodwood on Saturday.

Saeed bin Suroor's triple Group One winner recorded a brilliant success in the 2019 running of the Group Two contest, while he finished a close third in last year's renewal behind 2000 Guineas hero Kameko.

The seven-year-old made his first appearance since then in the Celebration Mile at Goodwood and was beaten just a nose by Lavender's Blue to suggest his ability remains very much intact.

Bin Suroor said: "He came back from the race very good - he's happy and fresh.

"I think there is an option to run him in the Joel Stakes at Newmarket."

Benbatl is entered in both the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes and the Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot in October, but ground conditions are likely to determine whether he makes an appearance on Champions Day.

"Usually the ground has gone soft by October time, so we will see. Good ground will be better for him," Bin Suroor added.

Another potential Champions Day aspirant in the trainer's care is Real World, who was last seen completing a hat-trick for the season the Group Three Strensall Stakes at York.

Bin Suroor said: "He's doing very good. I'm very happy with him.

"The QEII will be an option and he will also be entered in the Joel Stakes (September 24)."