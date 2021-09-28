Royal Patronage set for Futurity bid at Doncaster

The Vertem Futurity Trophy could be next on the agenda for Royal Patronage following his thrilling victory at Newmarket on Saturday.

A surprise winner of the Acomb Stakes at York on his previous outing, Mark Johnston's charge looked booked for minor honours in the Group Two Royal Lodge after Coroebus swept clear inside the final two furlongs.

But in a dramatic late twist, the leader was reeled in by Royal Patronage, much to the delight of the Highclere Thoroughbred Racing team.

"Royal Patronage's victory was sensational. It's not often you see that happen and he's a very, very good horse," said Highclere's managing director Harry Herbert.

"It's very exciting to have a horse like that to go to war with. We're slightly letting the dust settle, but we'll take a close look at the Vertem Futurity, I would guess.

"If the horse is well and Mark and Charlie are happy with him, that would certainly be a spot to look very closely at."

The Wootton Bassett colt received ante-post quotes for next year's Derby in the aftermath of his Royal Lodge success and Herbert hopes he can develop into a realistic contender for Epsom.

Latest Racing Stories Tuesday Tips

He added: "He's certainly got that look to him. He stays well and is bred to stay, being a beautifully-bred horse from an Aga Khan family out of a Dalakhani mare.

"He's a very exciting prospect who is getting better and better with his racing."

Royal Patronage was one of three juveniles to carry the Highclere colours in Pattern company at Newmarket's Cambridgeshire meeting.

The Andrew Balding-trained Harrow finished a creditable third in the Group Three Tattersalls Stakes on Thursday, while the following afternoon George Boughey's Cachet found only Hello You too strong in the Group Two Rockfel Stakes.

"It was a terrific run from Cachet and with her we'll take a very close look at the Fillies' Mile, so long as George is happy to run her," said Herbert.

"It looks as though she'll enjoy going further and the step up to a mile will help.

"She goes on any ground, so if it were to come up soft at Newmarket for the Fillies' Mile, that would be fine.

"With Harrow, we'll just take a view. He's had a busy season and it may be that's that for him, but Andrew and I will sit down and discuss plans at some stage."