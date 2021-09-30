Frankie Dettori replaces Marco Ghiani as Real World takes Group Two test

Saeed bin Suroor has stressed the greater experience of Frankie Dettori saw him replace Marco Ghiani on Real World in the Prix Daniel Wildenstein at ParisLongchamp.

Ghiani has struck up a great relationship with the rapidly-improving Real World, winning the Royal Hunt Cup on the four-year-old.

The Italian retained the ride in Listed company next time out, when Real World once again impressed, and was still on board when Bin Suroor upped him to Group Three company at York in the Strensall Stakes.

Real World takes another step up the ladder this weekend into a Group Two, where he will meet last year's Queen Elizabeth II Stakes winner The Revenant, but one Italian has been replaced by another.

Bin Suroor said: "Frankie is a champion, he knows the track really well at Longchamp.

"He has had many winners there, all the big races, he knows how to ride there so he will ride the horse this weekend."

While Bin Suroor could not be happier with Real World going into the race, he does have one concern.

"We just don't want the ground to go too soft for him," he said.

"At least the race is on Saturday, it should be better ground then than Sunday."