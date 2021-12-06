Grand National hero Rachael Blackmore nominated for BBC's World Sports Star award

Rachael Blackmore won the Grand National on Minella Times; she also enjoyed a stunning Cheltenham Festival with six victories including success on Bob Olinger, Sir Gerhard and Allaho; Max Verstappen and Tom Brady others on the shortlist

Monday 6 December 2021 11:44, UK

Minella Times and Rachael Blackmore in the Grand National
Image: Minella Times and Rachael Blackmore in the Grand National earlier this year

Grand National-winning jockey Rachael Blackmore is on the shortlist for the BBC's World Sports Star award.

Leading Irish rider Blackmore became the first female winner of the Aintree race in April, having also been the first woman to win Cheltenham's Champion Hurdle the month before.

It was a Cheltenham Festival to remember for Blackmore, who ended the week as the top jockey with six wins, including Honeysuckle's memorable triumph in the day-one feature.

Bob Olinger after winning the Ballymore Novices&#39; Hurdle for Rachael Blackmore and Henry De Bromhead
Image: Bob Olinger after winning the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle for Rachael Blackmore and Henry De Bromhead

Her other Festival victories came aboard Bob Olinger, Sir Gerhard, Allaho, Telmesomethinggirl and Quilixios, while Minella Times - trained by Henry De Bromhead - was the horse who saw her enter the Grand National record books on April 10.

Blackmore ended the Irish 2020/21 National Hunt jockeys' championship in second place, just behind Paul Townend, with 92 domestic winners, on top of the eight winners she rode in Britain to make it a perfect 100 for the year (April-April).

Trending

Image: Formula One driver Max Verstappen has also been nominated for the award

Formula One title contender Max Verstappen is also on the shortlist. The Dutchman is level with Britain's Lewis Hamilton in the drivers' standings heading into the weekend's final race of the F1 season in Abu Dhabi, after a dramatic race in Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

The pair collided on the 37th lap, with Hamilton going on to win the race. The Briton, who is aiming to eclipse Michael Schumacher by claiming a record eighth title this weekend, is expected to be on the shortlist for the BBC's Sports Personality of the Year award.

Also See:

Boxer Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, NFL quarterback Tom Brady, tennis star Novak Djokovic and sprinter Elaine Thompson-Herah complete the list.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema