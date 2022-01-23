Winter Million Festival: Keith Donoghue chasing the Lingfield cash with Darver Star and Fameaftertheglory

Keith Donoghue is hoping to bag some of the cash on Sunday at Lingfield as he makes the trip over the Irish Sea for two rides at the inaugural Winter Million Festival.

Donoghue rides classy hurdler Darver Star in the £100,000 Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Betting Guide Hurdle, having defeated the highly-touted Cilaos Emery at Punchestown last time out.

He faces just two rivals due to the testing ground, but they set a solid standard with Brewin'upastorm falling when in contention at Cheltenham last time out and Goshen doing likewise at the same hurdle when in control of the Triumph Hurdle back in 2020.

Donoghue - who is best known for partnering Tiger Roll to Cheltenham success - is delighted with the new innovation and hopes more Irish trainers will target the meeting in the following years.

"It's brilliant money and there's been a few Irish over supporting it as well," he said.

"Gavin (Cromwell) is sending the two horses over on Sunday so hopefully we can come over and get some of the sterling.

Image: Donoghue on the way to winning the Cross Country Chase at Cheltenham on Tiger Roll

"When Darver Star won the last day it was heavy ground and he got back over hurdles and won well.

"Olly Murphy's horse Brewin'upastorm is a very good horse and he'd probably be the one to beat in the race."

The Irish jockey also rides Fameaftertheglory in the Winter Million Novices' Hurdle, and he looks to have a decent chance after back-to-back second placings in maiden hurdles at Clonmel and Limerick.

"He's had two good runs but he's a maiden in a novice hurdle but he looks to have a very good chance," Donoghue added.

"The Dan Skelton horse had a very good run the last day at Cheltenham but heavy ground will suit our lad and three miles will be a big plus to him."