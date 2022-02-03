Kachy Stakes preview: Jim Crowley hoping return to Lingfield will play to strengths of sprinter Good Effort

Jim Crowley has said a return to Lingfield for Good Effort will see the best of the seven-year-old sprinter when he goes for Listed success in the Kachy Stakes on Saturday.

The Ismail Mohammed-trained horse was a convincing winner of the Golden Rose Stakes at Lingfield in November but disappointed as 2/5 favourite last month on the straight course at Newcastle.

Crowley took the ride on both occasions, and told Sky Sports Racing that a return to the Surrey track - with a turn over the six-furlong trip - should aid Good Effort's chances this weekend.

"Obviously he won the race two years ago and Newcastle probably doesn't really play to his strengths," said the 2016 champion jockey.

"He's got so much early speed and Lingfield really suits him. He just kills horses off around the bend and he was impressive last time so hopefully he can run another big race and connections might look to go to Saudi after.

"He's seriously quick. I rode him a couple of times in Dubai and I couldn't hold him. Hopefully we can win again round there.

"I wouldn't swap him and I'm looking forward to it. If he breaks well enough, stall three is good."

Baaeed is a 'very special horse'

Crowley also provided an update on unbeaten Group One winner Baaeed, who won all six of his starts last season and looks set to take in the Lockinge Stakes at Newbury in May before all roads lead to Royal Ascot.

"He's a very special horse," he added. "It's testament to Sheikh Hamdan's breeding operation to be breeding horses like this.

"There's lots to look forward to. I'm pretty sure William Haggas will have a plan but the obvious races are to go down the Frankel route with the Lockinge and Queen Anne and then go from there.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jockey Jim Crowley has described unbeaten Group One winner Baaeed as a very special horse ahead of his upcoming four-year-old campaign, with a likely return in the Lockinge Stakes at Newbury

"Maybe we can gradually step him up in trip as the season goes on. I'm confident that he'll stay further and he's certainly bred to - its very exciting.

"He's got a very good mind on him and very laid back. He's bred to be winning over a mile and a half but he's winning Group Ones over a mile so that probably shows how good he is.

"We'll see when he steps up in trip if he can progress and get even better."

Hukum set for Sheema Classic

Crowley also indicated that the Owen Burrows-trained Hukum could head for the Dubai Sheema Classic in Meydan, with a prep run pencilled in for Super Saturday.

"Hopefully Super Saturday for Hukum, he has an entry there. We'll see if he's ready to go - we are working him on Saturday and will make a decision then.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Owen Burrows' Hukum could have a run on Super Saturday at Meydan ahead of a tilt at the Dubai Sheema Classic on Dubai World Cup night

"The Sheema Classic is his main objective. He's a good, solid horse and ran some super races last year and we are really looking forward to it.

"He's a super horse - a full brother to Baaeed - and a horse like him for Owen who is looking for new owners will be a real flag-bearer for him so hopefully he can keep progressing.

"He's ran solid races in Group Three and Group Two races so I can't see why he won't develop into a Grade One horse."