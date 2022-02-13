Spycatcher to take direct route to Finals Day at Newcastle

Spycatcher is heading straight for the Betway All-Weather Championships Finals Day after his taking success in the Kachy Stakes last weekend.

The colt was one of a trio of Karl Burke-trained runners in the Listed contest and overcame both a slow exit from the stalls and a forced wide line to defeat stablemate Lord Of The Lodge by a neck.

The Lingfield clock stopped at a time of 1 minute and 8.7 seconds, just short of the track record set by the race's namesake Kachy, who won the contest in both 2018 and 2019.

"We were thrilled to bits, he was very impressive was coming from as far behind as he had to come from and going wide with the way the race panned out," said Harry Herbert, racing manager to owner Highclere Thoroughbred Racing.

"It was a very impressive performance and a very, very fast time as well - not that far behind Kachy's track record.

"We were chuffed to bits and it sets him up very well for the the all-weather finals, which will be aimed at next."

The meeting, held at Newcastle on Good Friday, will be the four-year-old's next port of call as connections intend to send him directly there for the £150,000 Betway Sprint.

"He'll go straight there, it fits perfectly time-wise and he had a hard race last week," Herbert said.

"He seems absolutely fine and Karl was delighted with him. His rating has risen to 109 now, so that just shows he's really going the right way.

"It's often the case that when the four-year-old season comes round, they can really come into their own, whereas the three-year-old year can be quite difficult for a sprinter as you can find yourself between distances.

"This fellow had a good season last year but the way he's improving right now is extremely exciting.

"For our first Flat runner of the season to win a Listed race is just great, it's very exciting for the season ahead."