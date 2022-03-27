Jockeys pay rise: PJA director Dale Gibson says April increase is 'very fair deal' for riders

Professional Jockeys Association (PJA) director of racing Dale Gibson believes they have negotiated a ‘very fair deal’ with all riders set to receive more than an 11 per cent pay rise from April 1.

The deal, which was agreed after talks with the Racehorse Owners Association (ROA), will see Flat jockeys get a £15 increase per ride to £142.90, while Jump riders receive an extra £20 to take their total up to £194.63.

It is the first significant change to jockeys wages since the start of the Coronavirus pandemic, when it was agreed, during discussions two years ago, not to alter things due to financial uncertainty. Instead, both sides settled on increasing the non-runner fee to 50 per cent of their riding fee.

"Taking everything into account we believe this is a very fair deal," Gibson told Sky Sports Racing.

"You have to bear in mind fuel price inflation has been through the roof for the last six to nine months and a lot of riders were driving for one ride, while there was only a minute pay rise.

"If you look back to 2020 when we negotiated the improvement to the non-runner fee and that was in lieu of any pay rise.

"We look forward to working with the ROA [Racehorse Owners Association] later in the year when we will have a joint working group to look at jockey renumeration and expenditure."

Jockeys pay rise Current pay From April 1 % increase Flat £127.90 £142.90 11.7 Jump £174.63 £194.63 11.5

Asked if the ROA were happy to help, Gibson said: "They were keen, they understand the issues involved with being a professional jockey.

"You have to remember that the average National Hunt jockey only rides an average of 160 horses a year, which is a pretty low figure, while the average Flat jockey rides 290.

"More and more riders are going for just one ride and, unless that's at your local meeting, you're not making very much money on the day unless you ride a winner."

Pressed on the difference in pay between Jump and Flat riders, Gibson explained: "Some people think we should have parity but when you look at the volume of races for both codes it's roughly a 60-40 split with significantly more rides on the Flat than National Hunt.

"At some point we will look at that but as we stand at the minute there is that differential."