Greenham Stakes: Perfect Power could test 2000 Guineas claims at Newbury in seven furlong contest

Perfect Power could begin his three-year-old campaign in the Greenham Stakes as connections look to assess his Classic aspirations.

Trainer Richard Fahey is leaning towards the Group Three contest, sponsored by Watership Down Stud, at Newbury on April 16 as it fits the bill on two important counts.

Perfect Power will not be burdened with a penalty for his two Group One victories in the Prix Morny and Middle Park Stakes. And as he has yet to run beyond six furlongs, Fahey would rather try the Greenham distance of seven furlongs than go straight to a mile.

"He's in great form. We're very happy with him. Physically he's done very well and we'll probably start him off in the Greenham," said Fahey.

"He gets in without a Group One penalty. It's the only Group Three early in the year he gets in without a penalty.

"Going from six to seven would suit more than going from six to a mile. We'll get an idea after that."

The son of Ardad, owned by Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum, varies in price from 11/1 to 20/1 for the Qipco 2000 Guineas at Newmarket on April 30. He also holds an entry in the Irish 2,000 Guineas three weeks later.