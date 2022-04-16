Jockey Brendan Powell hit with 14-day ban at Newton Abbot for improper riding

Jockey Brendan Powell was banned for 14 days for improper riding after an incident over the penultimate flight in the Fudge Bassett Memorial "National Hunt" Maiden Hurdle at Newton Abbot.

The rider was aboard David Bridgwater's Extraordinary Man in the extended two-mile-two-furlong contest and approached the second last with a narrow lead as another horse, the Harry Fry-trained San Giovanni, challenged on his inside.

Extraordinary Man began to drift left as the hurdle neared and forced San Giovanni off his line, with the latter gelding then running out at the flight and unseating jockey Kevin Brogan.

Powell was also dislodged in the aftermath, with one of the loose horses impeding eventual runner-up Light Em Up Nigel on the run to the last, allowing 80-1 shot Holerday Ridge to grab the prize.

The British Horseracing Authority stewards' report read: "An inquiry was held to consider interference approaching the second last hurdle when Extraordinary Man, ridden by Brendan Powell, interfered with San Giovanni, ridden by Kevin Brogan, who ran out on the approach to the hurdle.

"Brendan Powell was suspended for 14 days for improper riding as after realising that Brogan was improving his position to his inside, he continued to ride an overly competitive line, causing interference when it ought to have been obvious that by riding that line interference would result, and contributing but not causing San Giovanni, who had passed Extraordinary Man at the time, to run out prior to the lead in rail of the hurdle."

Powell's ban begins on April 30, is paused on May 1 as there is no jump racing, and resumes on May 2 to run until May 14.