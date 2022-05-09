Today on Sky Sports Racing: Modern News set to star for William Buick and Charlie Appleby in Royal Windsor Stakes

Charlie Appleby and William Buick are set to star at Windsor on Monday as Modern Games goes in search of Listed success in the Royal Windsor Stakes (6.40), live on Sky Sports Racing.

Modern News seeks Listed prize for Appleby

The Spring Cup-winning four-year-old has competed in top-level handicaps over the mile on his last two starts, finishing seventh in the season-opening Lincoln at Doncaster in March before victory at Newbury last month.

Former Grade Two winner Catch Twentytwo is an intriguing opponent on his second start for trainer Jane Chapple-Hyam, having been sent overseas by South-African-based owner Arun Chadha.

Things failed to go to plan when chucked straight into the Group Three Earl Of Sefton Stakes at Newmarket last month, coming home last of seven.

Hollie Doyle rides Archie Watson's Doncaster Mile Stakes runner-up Tempus, while Andrew Balding's former Suffolk Stakes winner Bell Rock completes the four-runner field.

Image: Modern News and William Buick win the Spring Cup at Newbury

Moore booked for Leicester eyecatcher Crystal Delight

After his domination at Chester's May Festival last week, Ryan Moore makes just his second appearance at Windsor this year to ride in the Berry Gardens 50th Anniversary Restricted Novice Stakes (7.40).

The former champion jockey is booked on board Sir Michael Stoute's well-bred Crystal Delight, who made an eye-catching debut at Leicester last month, staying on for third behind two nice-looking types in Magisterial and Ruling Dynasty.

Buick gets on board Mark Johnston's Dubai Leader, who was also third on debut over a mile at Ayr and steps up an added two furlongs, while Doyle sports the Godolphin blue on Saeed bin Suroor's Game Master.

Image: Ryan Moore heads to Windsor for just two rides on Monday

Percussion faces Rocky's Treasure in bid for double

Trainer Laura Morgan is already off the mark for the 2022/23 jumps campaign and ended last season with a flourish, including Percussion's victory at Southwell in April.

The lightly-raced seven-year-old returns to the track having been given a 9lb rise by the handicapper but is well-fancied to score again under Adam Wedge.

The Kim Bailey-trainer veteran chaser Rocky's Treasure, a former Grade Two winner, is among the main opposition, having proved he remains fit and well with a much-improved performance when second at Uttoxeter in March.

