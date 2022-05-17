Epsom Oaks: Hollie Doyle excited over prospect of first female Classic winner after Nashwa's Newbury success

Hollie Doyle’s dreams of winning a first Classic are alive and kicking with John and Thady Gosden’s Nashwa tipped to go right to the top after victory at Newbury last week.

The daughter of Frankel, owned by Doyle's boss Imad Alsagar, was cut to 5/1 for the Oaks at Epsom next month after running out an impressive winner of the Listed Haras De Bouquetot Fillies' Trial Stakes on Saturday.

Doyle, who would become the first female jockey to win a Classic, gave Nashwa a patient ride from the rear before delivering the 5/6 favourite with a well-timed attack and eventually eased home in the 10-furlong event, beating Stay Alert.

Connections will now have to choose between an Epsom outing or the French equivalent at Chantilly on June 19.

"She's a filly we've always liked," Doyle told Sky Sports Racing. "She had one run last year at Newmarket and was just very unfurnished when third but I got off her with a big smile on my face because I knew she had a bit of potential.

"I knew she'd thrive this year and over the winter months she did really well. It's paid off, the time they've given her.

"She's still not the finished article and has some growing to do but on the flip side she is the ultimate professional and has all the credentials to go to the top. She's in the right hands."

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

The Sky Sports Racing ambassador has no concerns over Nashwa seeing out the extra two furlongs in the Oaks after testing her mount's stamina during their Newbury success.

"On pedigree she should stay the 12 furlongs, but she's also got the Frankel in her and has gears.

"I dropped her out at Newbury just to get her to settle and went through the gears. She's improving leaps and bounds."

Image: Doyle and Nashwa stretch away from their rivals at Newbury

Doyle enjoyed a personal best 172 winners last year and has made a flying start to the new campaign with 70 victories on the board already, 15 of which since the Flat jockeys' championship began, putting her just two behind leading rider William Buick.

"I can't complain, things are going pretty well at the moment," Doyle said.

Flat jockeys' championship Jockey Wins Rides Strike rate (%) William Buick 17 67 25% Ben Curtis 15 52 29% Hollie Doyle 15 71 21% Danny Tudhope 12 57 21% Ryan Moore 11 36 31% Jim Crowley 11 40 28% Paul Mulrennan 11 56 20%

"I had a good year last year and you always think it can't get much better but I don't give myself an inch for it to fall back and just keep looking forward."

Asked how it would feel to be the first female to win a Classic, Doyle added: "It would be very nice!"

Doyle is booked for six rides at Wolverhampton on Tuesday before heading to Yarmouth on Wednesday for six more.

Watch every race from Wolverhampton and Yarmouth live only on Sky Sports Racing (Sky 415 | Virgin 535).