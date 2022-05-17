Royal Ascot: Baaeed ‘fresh’ following impressive Lockinge return as William Haggas aims unbeaten star at Queen Anne

Baaeed has been given a clean bill of health following his romp in the Lockinge Stakes on Saturday and all roads now lead to Royal Ascot.

The unbeaten superstar, currently the highest-rated horse in the UK, returned to action at the weekend with a flawless performance at Newbury, stretching his perfect record to seven wins in as many outings.

Some have already hailed him as the best horse since Frankel and while trainer William Haggas insisted no Group One is ever a simple task, the ease with which he blew away quality opposition in the Lockinge means he is as short as the 1/3 favourite for the Queen Anne at Ascot.

"He seems fine, he's very fresh. He was certainly a bit fresh this morning so everything is great," said the in-form handler.

"You always have a race, there's no such thing as an easy Group One, but he looked to win quite nicely, so it's onwards and upwards. I just hope we can keep him fit and well, that's the most important thing now.

"I hadn't actually thought about the Queen Anne being the first race of the meeting, but it might help with getting it out of the way early (to calm the nerves) - mind, it will be a long week if that doesn't go right!"

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Real World could take on Baaeed again

Saeed bin Suroor has not completely ruled out having another crack at Baaeed at Royal Ascot having chased home racing's new superstar on Saturday.

It was a big return to form for Bin Suroor's stable star, who had a few questions to answer having disappointed the last twice on dirt in the Saudi Cup and back at Meydan in the Dubai World Cup.

Having made such giant strides last season when winning the Royal Hunt Cup and progressing through the ranks to win at ParisLongchamp on Arc weekend, Real World proved he belonged at the highest level when topping all bar Haggas' unbeaten colt.

Image: Real World beats Derab in the Bet365 Stakes at Newbury in July

"We tried him on dirt, it didn't work, but we know on turf he's a different horse. He ran a big race behind Baaeed, who is a superstar," said Bin Suroor.

"He was fresh today, he seems happy after the race. We'll keep the options open between the Queen Anne and the Prince of Wales's. We know he's good over both trips.

"He looks a different horse from last year to this year, I'm happy that he's back and he looks good. He's always focussed on his work in the morning. We're looking forward to seeing him at Ascot.

"Baaeed will be in the Queen Anne but Ascot is a stiff mile and he showed last year that he enjoys a stiff mile. That was only in a handicap and now we are talking about a Group One, though. We'll keep the options open as the Prince of Wales's is the other idea.

"After Royal Ascot the focus will be to win a Group One and that could be anywhere in Europe."