Royal Ascot: Inspiral dominates Coronation Stakes as Frankie Dettori gets on the board after frustrating week

Frankie Dettori stormed back to form at Royal Ascot on Friday as Inspiral maintained her unbeaten record with a stylish victory in the Coronation Stakes.

John and Thady Gosden's filly was sent off 15/8 favourite after winning all four of her starts as a two-year-old last season, but had missed her early season target in the 1000 Guineas after failing to please the team at home.

That lengthy absence, mixed with a red-hot field of international rivals that included Classic winners Cachet and Mangoustine, meant Inspiral had questions to answer.

Dettori, too, was under pressure having failed to score on the first three days and picking up a two-day riding ban for his use of the whip on Gold Cup third Stradivarius.

But, the team need not have worried as, despite a slow start out of the stall, Inspiral and Dettori found their route through and sprinted clear of the rest to win by a comfortable four-and-three-quarter lengths clear of American raider Spendarella, with Discoveries third.

Image: Inspiral runs out a hugely impressive winner of the Coronation Stakes

Dettori told Sky Sports Racing: "It's been a tough week but it's good for the team to get one on the board. I'm sure this will put a smile on everybody's face.

"When she fell out of the stalls I thought: 'Here we go again'. Then I had a big outsider in front of me so I was trying to avoid him.

"She really took off and I was actually able to enjoy the last 50 yards for once.

Image: Frankie Dettori performs his famous flying dismount from Coronation Stakes winner Inspiral

"She's put some good fillies to bed so it's exciting.

"It's been very hard to get her ready but she's shown she still has the same talent."

John Gosden gave an honest view of Dettori's performances this week, telling Sky Sports Racing: "He didn't overcomplicate it today which is what he did yesterday [on Stradivarius]. A jockey must never be tied down to instructions but our hero overcomplicated it yesterday and I was clear in our definition of that. It's over, it's passed an we move on."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Trainer Graham Motion says he could not be more proud with Coronation Stakes second Spendarella after finding only Inspiral too good at Royal Ascot.

Spendarella's trainer Graham Motion said: "I'm proud but frustrated because we're second again. William gave her a great ride and she looked pretty tired coming in.

"She was very brave to hang on to second and the winner is very good.

"She'll go back to the States now. She's really a miler so we'll look at that schedule."