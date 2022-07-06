Today on Sky Sports Racing: William Haggas sends Sea Galaxy to Yarmouth in bid to follow My Astra's path

With the Flat season in full swing, Wednesday offers three top meetings on Sky Sports Racing from Yarmouth and Lingfield in the afternoon, followed by evening entertainment from Bath.

Yarmouth 3.10 - Haggas hoping Sea Galaxy can get off the mark

Top trainer William Haggas used the QuinnBet Daily Free Bet Maiden Fillies' Stakes (3.10) last year to unleash subsequent Listed winner and Group One placed filly My Astra.

Sea Galaxy, who runs in the same colours of Sunderland Holdings Inc., will bid to follow a similar path, albeit the Sea The Stars filly has already had a racecourse appearance, finishing third over a mile at Newmarket 12 days ago.

This comparatively looks an easier task with four in opposition and the main danger appearing to come from Sir Michael Stoute's Crystal Caprice.

Ryan Moore is booked again to run in the colours of Sir Evelyn De Rothschild but the daughter of Frankel will have to improve on her first two starts when fifth at Newmarket and sixth at Newbury.

Hackney-born jockey Kaiya Fraser, booked for just his 12th professional ride on Chris Wall's Oh So Audacious, features against a field of Group One-winning riders that also includes Hollie Doyle, James Doyle and Cieren Fallon.

6.35 Bath - De La Sayette out to extend title lead

Leading apprentice rider Benoit de la Sayette heads to Bath on Wednesday evening for four rides, including top weight Autumn Flight in the feature Guardian Warm Roof Handicap (6.35).

Robert Cowell's six-year-old sprinter enjoyed a good season last year, winning three times and filling the places on six other occasions.

Things have not gone quite to plan in two starts in 2022, failing to beat a rival in tougher contests than this at Lingfield and Windsor.

On the flipside, Grace Harris' Symbol Of Hope has been progressing through the ranks in 10 runs already during this campaign, winning three times over this course and distance.

De La Sayette has a leading chance on George Scott's in-form stayer Tribuna Uffizi in the Sky Sports Racing HD Virgin 535 Handicap (5.35), a winner of two of his last three starts including here last month.

Image: Symbol Of Hope (right) wins at Bath under jockey Ray Dawson

3.00 Lingfield - Wings Of A Dove & Mick's Spirit top eight in sprint handicap

The William Pears Group Handicap (3.00) looks like a cracker on paper with five of the eight runners finishing inside the first two last time out and 8lbs separating top and bottom weight.

Richard Spencer's tough filly Wings Of A Dove heads the weights after winning on her last two visits to Lingfield and the minimum trip of five furlongs seems to bring out her best.

It is unlikely to be all be plain sailing, especially if Mick's Spirit brings his a-game. The four-year-old is a three-time winner at Lingfield and won at the course last time out, displaying plenty of battling qualities to repel multiple challengers.

Pepper Streak is the only three-year-old in the field and gets a weight allowance for the Adrian Nicholls team. The ex-Irish-trained horse has lost his way in handicaps after a promising start to his time in England but this contest could be an opportunity for him to get back on track.

