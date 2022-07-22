Juddmonte International: Derby hero Desert Crown set to miss York as team look ahead to Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe

Derby hero Desert Crown is set to miss a potentially career-defining clash with unbeaten star Baaeed in next month's Juddmonte International at York as he continues his recovery from a foot injury.

Sir Michael Stoute's Classic winner had been aimed at Saturday's King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes at Ascot after Epsom but was ruled out due to a "foot niggle".

Bruce Raymond, racing manager to owner Saeed Suhail, had been aiming at August's Group One at York, where Desert Crown was expected to meet William Haggas' Queen Anne Stakes victor Baaeed, but those plans look likely to be scrapped in favour of Autumn targets at ParisLongchamp and Ascot.

Speaking on Friday, Raymond said: "He's taking things easy at the moment and I know Sir Michael won't be preparing him for York.

"Beyond that we'll see how things are but hopefully he could run later on in something like the Arc or the Champion Stakes at Ascot in October."

The son of Nathaniel is also entered in the Group One Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown in September.

Sky Sports Racing's Kevin Blake says Desert Crown's latest setback is 'concerning' after Friday's news that the Derby hero will miss next month's Juddmonte International at York.

Third behind Desert Crown at Epsom was Ralph Beckett's Westover, who is set to go off favourite for Saturday's King George, live on Sky Sports Racing, after victory in the Irish Derby last time out.

Emily Upjohn was due to contest last weekend's Irish Oaks following her narrow defeat in the Oaks at Epsom, but travel problems meant she missed out on a trip to the Curragh.

Trainer John Gosden says the weights will favour the three-year-olds lining up in tomorrow's King George at Ascot

As a result, Frankie Dettori's mount joins her illustrious stablemate Mishriff, who was second to Adayar in last year's King George and proved he is as good as ever when touched off by Vadeni in the Eclipse three weeks ago.

James Doyle partners Mishriff for the first time, replacing owner Prince Faisal's former retained rider David Egan.

German raider Torquator Tasso, a shock winner of last year's Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, adds international spice to the six-strong field.

Germany's 80/1 Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe winner Torquator Tasso heads to Ascot on Saturday looking to cause another major upset in the King George, live on Sky Sports Racing

Aidan O'Brien, who has previously struck gold in the mile-and-a-half contest with Galileo (2001), Dylan Thomas (2007), Duke Of Marmalade (2008) and Highland Reel (2016), this year relies upon Broome, who won the Hardwicke Stakes over the course and distance on his latest appearance.

The small but select field is completed by William Muir and Chris Grassick's stable star Pyledriver, who found Hukum too strong when defending his crown in Epsom's Coronation Cup last month.

With his regular rider Martin Dwyer sidelined by injury, and Dettori, who has been on the board the last twice, unavailable, PJ McDonald takes over in the saddle.