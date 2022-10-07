Today on Sky Sports Racing: Persian War Novices' Hurdle features at Chepstow's Jump Season Opener on Friday

The jump season roars into life at Chepstow on Friday, featuring the Grade Two Persian War Novices’ Hurdle, live on Sky Sports Racing.

2.10 Chepstow - Quid Pro Quo, Deeper Blue & Scipion clash

A field of nine head to post for the first graded contest of the new jumps campaign, the Unibet Persian War Novices' Hurdle (2.10) at Chepstow.

Quid Pro Quo looks set to head the market for Dan and Harry Skelton after an unbeaten start over hurdles, winning at Warwick and Newton Abbot earlier this year for owner JP McManus.

The six-year-old takes a step up in class but this renewal of the race looks well within his reach.

Harry Fry's Deeper Blue has also won his last two starts - at Fontwell and Exeter - and is rated just 1lb inferior to Skelton's star, with more racecourse appearances to call on.

Top-rated Presentandcounting is by far the most experienced in the field at eight-years-old and arrives in search of a four-timer after a productive summer campaign.

Champion trainer Paul Nicholls always sends a strong squad to Chepstow and runs Kempton winner Outlaw Peter - part-owned by Sir Alex Ferguson.

1.35 Chepstow - Cloth Cap & The Mighty Don head veterans field

Former Ladbrokes Trophy winner Cloth Cap is the star attraction in a field of seven for an excellent edition of the Professor Caroline Tisdall Supports Heroic Jumpers Veterans' Handicap Chase (1.35).

Jonjo O'Neill's 10-year-old was last seen when failing to get round in the Grand National at Aintree and should still have plenty to offer.

The Mighty Don is another to consider for Nick Gifford and James Davies with his only victory over fences coming over course and distance at this meeting back in 2020.

Recognisable faces Al Roc and Innisfree Lad head the opposition, while last year's winner of the race Some Chaos returns for Michael Scudamore.

Image: Cloth Cap and Tom Scudamore in the 2021 Aintree Grand National

4.00 Chepstow - Holly and Nina The Terrier headline handicap hurdle

Alan King's classy mare Nina The Terrier returns to the Welsh track looking to repeat last season's victory at this meeting in the Weatherbys nhstallions.co.uk Handicap Hurdle (4.00).

The six-year-old was last seen finishing runner-up in Grade Two company at Newbury in April after being down the field in the Mares' Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

Holly, who represents the Jonjo O'Neill team and sports the JP McManus silks, ran out a ready winner at Wincanton last December before suffering a setback but is highly regarded by her powerful connections.

Donald McCain's See The Sea arrives in good form having won at Plumpton last month, while Jane Williams' Monsieur Lecoq makes his seasonal return.

