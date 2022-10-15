Today on Sky Sports Racing: Unbeaten Baaeed tops the bill on star-studded Qipco British Champions Day at Ascot

Qipco British Champions Day is here featuring four Group One contests and the final farewell of unbeaten superstar Baaeed, all live on Sky Sports Racing on Saturday.

4.00 Ascot - Unbeaten Baaeed takes on Adayar and Bay Bridge

The last of the four Group One contests on the card, the Qipco Champion Stakes (4.00) features unbeaten champion Baaeed as he signs off an illustrious career with one final outing.

William Haggas' four-year-old has a perfect 10 on his record and will be a short-priced favourite under regular partner Jim Crowley.

This will be his second run over 10 furlongs and he faces some new opposition among the eight rivals, including former Derby and King George hero Adayar.

Charlie Appleby's star has had just the one run this year and made light work of his two challengers at Doncaster last month, but will need to be back to his very best to topple a fit and firing Baaeed.

Bay Bridge, for this year's Derby-winning duo Richard Kingscote and Sir Michael Stoute, returns having disappointed when sent off favourite for the Coral-Eclipse back in July.

Haggas fields a third of the runners with Dubai Honour and My Prospero joining their stablemate on the truck to Ascot.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports Racing goes behind the scenes on the gallops with superstar Baaeed as he is prepared by trainer William Haggas for one final run in Saturday's Champion Stakes at Ascot.

3.20 Ascot - Inspiral, Modern Games & Jadoomi clash

It looks like a cracking renewal of the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes (3.20) where John and Thady Gosden's Inspiral will head a field of nine.

She has suffered defeat only once from seven starts and will have the usual services of Frankie Dettori as the pair look to repeat their storming success in the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot in June.

The Revenant won this in 2020 and lines up for Francis-Henri Graffard with Ryan Moore taking the ride, although the seven-year-old will need to improve on his last two efforts in lesser company at ParisLongchamp.

William Buick, who will be crowned champion jockey for the first time on Saturday, gets aboard Charlie Appleby's Modern Games, winner of the Woodbine Mile last month.

Jadoomi is three from three since being gelded and looks for a first Group One success for Simon and Ed Crisford.

Image: Inspiral and Frankie Dettori are reunited at Ascot on Saturday

2.00 Ascot - Creative Force, Rohaan & Naval Crown top 18

In a typically competitive edition of the Qipco British Champions Sprint Stakes (2.00), 18 head to post featuring last year's winner Creative Force.

Charlie Appleby's four-year-old - the pick of Buick - has not managed to follow-up from that victory but has come close, including when second to stablemate Naval Crown - who reopposes here - in the Platinum Jubilee at Royal Ascot.

Rohaan has established himself as something of an Ascot specialist, winning four of his five starts at the track, including two Wokingham Stakes titles and the Group Three Bengough Stakes earlier this month.

Dettori gets on board one of his favourites, Ralph Beckett's Kinross, winner of the Prix de la Foret on Arc weekend at ParisLongchamp.

His Majesty The King is represented in the royal colours by Andrew Balding's King's Lynn, while Tom Marquand comes in for the ride on Perfect Power with Christophe Soumillon now serving his 60-day ban.

Saturday racecards | Latest Sky Bet odds

Watch every race from Qipco British Champions Day live on Sky Sports Racing on Saturday, October 15 from 12.30pm