Long Walk Hurdle: Paisley Park all heart to win third title in rescheduled Grade One at Kempton for Emma Lavelle

Paisley Park raised the roof at Kempton by winning the rescheduled Ladbrokes Long Walk Hurdle.

Trainer Emma Lavelle had voiced concerns pre-race that staging the race at such a sharp track would not suit her stable star - and that looked sure to be proven right as the soon-to-be 11-year-old began to lose touch turning into the straight.

It was Champ, who had made all the running, who looked to hold all the aces as he was still travelling well for Jonjo O'Neill junior, while Goshen - trying three miles for the first time - had still to play his hand.

But as stamina possibly began to tell, Goshen had no more to give and Champ was soon sending out distress signals, too, as Aidan Coleman and his old partner began to stay on relentlessly.

On jumping the last Paisley Park (9/2) just took off in front and from there the result seemed inevitable as he powered away to win by four and a quarter lengths from Goshen to gain a fourth Grade One success.

Image: Aidan Coleman (right) poses with Paisley Park and connections after Long Walk Hurdle success at Kempton

Coleman told ITV Racing: "That's three Long Walks he's won now, two at Ascot and one at Kempton.

"I find it hard not to get emotional about him as he's an absolute pleasure. He's been a mainstay of my career for a long period of time, he's taken me to places that I'm struggling to repeat - especially this year.

"The better horses I ride are getting a bit older apart from Jonbon, but then along comes this fellow and he is a testament to Emma and Barry (Fenton) and their team. He's running in three-mile slogs for six years now, it's nearly unheard of."

He added: "He picked up well and going to the last I knew I'd win. I actually got the front too soon, I don't think I've ever given him a good ride!"

Thyme Hill impresses in Kauto Star victory

Image: Thyme Hill goes clear to win the Kauto Star Novices' Chase

Thyme Hill reversed Newbury form with McFabulous in no uncertain terms when winning the Ladbrokes Kauto Star Novices' Chase at Kempton.

Paul Nicholls' McFabulous had Thyme Hill well behind when they met in a Grade Two last time out at Newbury, with the pair among a five-runner field upped to Grade One company.

Not surprisingly McFabulous was sent off favourite and Harry Cobden attempted to dictate matters from the front, a task made easier when Dan Skelton's Galia Des Liteaux made a couple of early blunders meaning she ended up settling in behind.

Unfortunately her early errors took a toll and she was pulled up on the second circuit, while Gelino Bello was faller.

Image: Tom O'Brien celebrates as Thyme Hill is led back into the winner's enclosure at Kempton

All the time Tom O'Brien was creeping closer on Philip Hobbs' Thyme Hill and there was never going to be any question about his stamina given how well he stayed over hurdles.

As McFabulous tired it was Thyme Hill (11/2) who soared over the last, with the first-time cheekpieces clearly working as he came home 15 lengths clear.