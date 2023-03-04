Morebattle Hurdle: Benson lands Kelso feature with Cheltenham Festival bonus on horizon

Benson pounced late to deliver a telling blow for local handler Sandy Thomson in the bet365 Morebattle Hurdle at Kelso, setting up a potential tilt at a £100,000 bonus if able to quickly follow up at the Cheltenham Festival.

Heading into the contest on the back of a clear-cut victory at Musselburgh on New Year's Day, the eight-year-old was sent off at odds of 11-1 to reward those who follow the Lambden-based handler at his local track.

Kept quiet in rear by jockey Ryan Mania as Irish raider Wajaaha set some hot fractions, he was smuggled into the contest and loomed large as the Lorna Fowler-trained Colonel Mustard hit the front and set for home after two out.

Mania was still to produce Benson as Colonel Mustard's stride began to shorten jumping the last, but he soon edged past the game Irish challenger with the winning post approaching and the victory was arguably worth more than the official verdict of two lengths.

Victory now offers connections the chance to add an extra £100,000 to the pot if able to add to this victory at Prestbury Park later this month.

The winner holds entries in both the Coral Cup and Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle, with Coral making the horse a 20-1 shot for both contests.

However, Thomson is willing to bide his time before naming Benson's Festival assignment.

He said: "The great thing is he has only been out of his box for about four hours, which can make a great difference when you are thinking of going again and we will obviously have to go. You have got to try - how good he is, nobody actually knows.

"I've got to speak to the owners and chat about it. He will get into the Coral Cup now - on 134 he was perhaps on the brink and what weight he has and what Ryan can do could influence it. Ryan obviously struggles a bit with his weight, but if he gets 10st 9lb or 10st 10lb hopefully he would be able to do that.

"But firstly we will enjoy today then go home, get all the forms filled in for Cheltenham and take it from there."