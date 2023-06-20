Royal Ascot live on Sky Sports Racing: Inspiral, Modern Games and Chaldean star on day one of five-day meeting

It's here! Royal Ascot kicks off with a star-studded opening day, featuring three Group One contests, all live on Sky Sports Racing from 2.30pm.

2.30 Ascot - Inspiral & Modern Games battle it out in Queen Anne

The meeting begins with a thrilling renewal of the Queen Anne Stakes (2.30) as Inspiral and Modern Games clash at the top of the market.

The former won last year's Coronation Stakes on her first start of that season and follows a similar path this time around, with John and Thady Gosden once again confident of a big effort.

Frankie Dettori is booked once more and takes on William Buick - on Modern Games - in what could be an epic duel.

James Doyle has a brilliant record at getting the best from the apparent Appleby second string and Native Trail would be foolish to overlook.

Richard Hannon has two challengers in the field, including Chindit, who chased home Modern Games' tail in the Lockinge at Newbury last month, and Lusail - the mount of Ryan Moore.

Lockinge fifth Mutasaabeq got the better of Native Trail at Newmarket earlier this season and could the one to outrun big odds for Charlie Hills.

3.40 Ascot - International stars take on Highfield Princess in King's Stand

The Australians were smiling at Ascot last year as Nature Strip took gold in the King's Stand Stakes (3.40) and winning rider James McDonald returns to partner Ciaron Maher and David Eustace's star filly Coolangatta, one of two Australian challengers this year along with Cannonball.

It is a truly international affair as Wes Ward's Twilight Gleaming represents the US challenge, but favouritism lies with the home side as three-time Group One heroine Highfield Princess tops the market.

John Quinn's mare has enjoyed a remarkable rise through the ranks, from lowly handicaps rated 57 to the verge of victory on the biggest stage of them all.

Dettori has brilliant book of rides throughout the day and gets aboard John Ryan's Manaccan here, while Danny Tudhope will hope for another dream first day on Karl Burke's Dramatised, having landed a double on the card 12 months ago.

4.20 Ascot - Classic stars clash in St James's Palace

Battle lines are drawn between the winners of the English and Irish Guineas as Chaldean and Paddington face off among a nine-runner field in the third Group One of the day, the St James's Palace Stakes (4.20).

The former, trained by Andrew Balding, is the mount of Dettori as he looks to make the most of his final Royal meeting.

It's unlikely to be an easy task for the Newmarket winner, with Aidan O'Brien's eight wins in the race showing a clear capability of pointing the right horses here.

Having won three of the last ten renewals, the Gosden stable fields Mostabshir, an exciting colt who steps up in class following his impressive win at York.

