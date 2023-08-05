 Skip to content

Today on Sky Sports Racing: Doncaster, Lingfield and Saratoga star on busy Saturday featuring intriguing Novice Stakes

Quintus Arrius and Mountain Warrior meet again in Doncaster feature (3.55) on Saturday; Cody's Wish seeks super seven in a row in Whitney Stakes at Saratoga (10.42); watch every race from Doncaster and Lingfield, plus Saratoga and Deauville, all live on Sky Sports Racing

Friday 4 August 2023 13:17, UK

Doncaster
Image: Doncaster hosts a competitive card on Saturday, all live on Sky Sports Racing

There are some exciting horses on show at Doncaster and Lingfield this Saturday, plus Graded and Group action from Saratoga and Deauville, all live on Sky Sports Racing.

3.55 Doncaster - Mountain Warrior & Quintus Arrius contest feature

The feature UNISON Campaigning For Public Services Handicap (3.55) on Town Moor looks competitive with seven three-year-olds lining up over the six furlongs.

Quintus Arrius tops the weights for Kevin Ryan and James Doyle and arrives with something to prove having finished last of 21 in a valuable event at York. He will sport first time blinkers and should go close if returning to the form of his Hamilton win in May.

Mountain Warrior improved for a gelding operation when scoring at Southwell in April and followed that effort with a solid second at Hamilton, finishing behind Quintus Arrius, so could go well off this 5lb higher mark.

Harry and Roger Charlton's Hydration also enters calculations having won two of his five starts to date.

The UNISON Supporting Your NHS Novice Stakes (3.20) features some intriguing contenders including Charlie Appleby's Measured Time, a half-brother to Breeders Cup Turf star Rebel's Romance who was a winner on debut at Kempton, and former jumper Wonderwall, who ran in the County Hurdle earlier this year.

6.15 Lingfield - Ambiente Amigo meets Duely Spiced in maiden

The Pristine Homes Restricted Maiden Fillies' Stakes (6.15) sees six two-year-olds do battle over seven furlongs.

Ambiente Amigo represents the Michael Bell team having made an encouraging debut when runner-up behind the well-fancied Carolina Reaper at Newmarket last month and can land the spoils here granted usual improvement.

Gay Kelleway's Duely Spiced finished second on her first racecourse appearance and steps up in trip as she bids to go one better under jockey Josephine Gordon.

Speaker was fancied when fourth in a similar contest at Newmarket last time and is another to note for Marco Botti.

10.42 Saratoga - Cody's Wish seeks super seven in a row in Whitney

American superstar Cody's Wish headlines a field of six for the Grade One Whitney Stakes (10.42) at Saratoga.

Bill Mott's stable star is a four-time Grade One victor and warmed up for this contest with an emphatic success in the Hill 'N' Dale Metropolitan Handicap at Belmont. He bids for a remarkable seventh straight victory under Junior Alvarado.

Chad Brown fields Zandon, who chased home Cody's Wish at Belmont and could capitalise if the favourite fluffs his lines.

Charge It impressed when taking the Grade Two Suburban Stakes at Belmont last month and is another with claims back at the top table.

Charlie Johnston's Lion Of War was last seen coming home second in the Golden Gates Stakes at Royal Ascot and heads stateside for the Grade One Saratoga Derby Invitational Stakes (10.01) with Oisin Murphy taking the ride.

Watch every race from Doncaster and Lingfield, plus Saratoga and Deauville, all live on Sky Sports Racing on Saturday, August 5.

