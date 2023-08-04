Weekend Winners: Stewards' Cup selections plus best bets from final day of Goodwood Festival and Deauville

The Weekend Winners team are back with a look ahead to the final day of the Qatar Goodwood Festival, focusing on a typically wide-open Stewards’ Cup.

A full field of 28 are set to battle it out over the six furlongs at the Sussex track, offering plenty of opportunity for an each-way pick or two.

The field is headed by the King and Queen's King's Lynn for Andrew Balding, but it is Charlie Hills' Orazio who tops the betting markets.

YouTube Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

At The Races expert Declan Rix…

"There looks to be an awful lot of pace drawn middle to high here and I think that's the place to be. The favourite Orazio is drawn in six so I'm wondering if this might be a good favourite to take on.

"It's Rumstar, who is drawn in 16, for me. Whether we wants soft ground is debatable but I'm hoping it can dry out a bit at Goodwood.

"He's a really classy horse and that form behind Shaquille in the Commonwealth Cup is starting to work out really well.

"He's got course and distance form after winning here last year as a two-year-old and is 25/1 or more so I'll take a chance on him."

Declan Rix’s best bets… NAP – Klondike (2.50 – Deauville) Next best – Luisa Casati (3.00 – Goodwood) Longshot – Sterling Knight (3.35 – Goodwood)

BetVictor's Sam Boswell…

"If you like the favourite, I think you should also like Bielsa for Kevin Ryan. Ryan Moore is booked to ride which is always a plus point.

"Younger horses do have a good record here so he's got to buck that trend but I think he's drawn perfectly in 26.

"He's been dropped 1lb from his last run and he was only a head behind Orazio in the Wokingham so I don't understand the price disparity.

"He requires a career best but at 14/1 I think he's a cracking each-way play."

Sam Boswell’s best bet… NAP – Liberty Lane (5.20 – Goodwood) Next best – Sweet William (2.25 – Goodwood) Longshot – Bielsa (3.35 – Goodwood)

Host Kate Tracey…

"I'm delighted with whoever has done the draw because they've given Apollo One stall 27.

"He's super consistent, running well to place on all three starts this season. His second-placed finish in the Wokingham was very good, beaten just one length by Saint Lawrence."