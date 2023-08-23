Today on Sky Sports Racing: Billy Loughnane closing in on riding out claim and heads to Bath with five chances

Bath is the focus of the Sky Sports Racing cameras on Wednesday as flat racing returns following a brief mid-summer break, all live from 2.50pm.

3.55 Bath - Big Jumbo faces hat-trick-seeking Blue Hero

A cracking field of 14 head to post for a competitive-looking Big Stage Hire Handicap (3.55), featuring hat-trick-chasing Blue Hero for Adrian Wintle.

The five-year-old is in flying form winning four times from six starts since April, all at Bath under regular rider Finley Marsh.

The Gary Moore-trained Big Jimbo recorded his first turf success when landing a handicap at the track on August 4 and steps up in trip off a 3lb higher mark.

Billy Loughnane is booked on John Flint's Lusaka, who is another to consider having won his previous two starts before running fifth in a higher grade at Sandown.

Loughnane heads to Bath with five chances as he closes in on riding out his apprentice status at just 17-years-old. He needs seven more winners to lose his 3lb claim.

3.25 Bath - Course winner Mini Magna back out under a penalty

Mini Magna tops a field of 12 in a trappy Sky Sports Racing HD Virgin 519 Novice Stakes (3.25), in which Ed Dunlop's runner is the only previous winner in the field and concedes weight all round under 5lb claimed Rose Dawes.

The juvenile became one of the first winners for new sire Magna Grecia when scoring over five-and-a-half furlongs here on August 4.

Loughnane gets aboard George Boughey's Salvuccio, who ran well to be fifth of 12 in a valuable novice at Nottingham 13 days ago.

Ziggy's Missile is an intriguing newcomer for the Robert Cowell yard with Luke Morris set to ride. The son of Blue Point cost €70,000 as a yearling and will be fancied in this company.

Richard Hannon has some top juveniles under his care including Pat Eddery Stakes winner Rosallion and he introduces Blue Point filly Belle Pearl with Sam Hitchcott in the plate.

One to watch - Saratoga (6.10pm) Former Emmet Mullins runner Mctigue features in the valuable Jonathan Sheppard Handicap Hurdle looking to make it two from two since switching to the USA. Robbie Dunne rides former Alan King runner Redicean for Leslie Young

5.05 Bath - Surrey Charm out to make it two from two for Morrison

Two recent winners clash in the Download The At The Races App Handicap (5.05), as the Hughie Morrison-trained Surrey Charm meets Lhebayeb.

Surrey Charm is one of two three-year-olds in the field and sneaks in at the bottom of the field having got off the mark on handicap debut at Chepstow last month.

Lhebayeb recorded her first career success at the twenty-third attempt when claiming a course and distance handicap 14 days ago and bids to follow up off a 3lb higher mark.

