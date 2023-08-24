 Skip to content

Today on Sky Sports Racing: Chepstow and Fontwell feature on Thursday plus Grade Two action at Saratoga

Hollie Doyle heads to Chepstow on Thursday for a full book of six rides, including maiden Lahab for Imad Alsagar; Bashful Boy looking for four wins in a row at Fontwell; Joseph O'Brien's Jumbly in Grade Two action at Saratoga

Tuesday 22 August 2023 18:00, UK

Hollie Doyle at York during the Dante meeting
Image: Hollie Doyle heads from York to Chepstow for six rides on Thursday, all live on Sky Sports Racing

There is flat and jumps action to enjoy this Thursday on Sky Sports Racing, plus a fascinating Irish raider in a Grade Two contest at Saratoga.

2.50 Chepstow - Doyle aboard Lahab for boss Alsagar

The Robert And Isobels Golden Wedding Anniversary Maiden Stakes (2.50) has attracted a field of 11 with varied levels of experience on the track.

Fresh from riding at York on Wednesday, Sky Sports Racing ambassador Hollie Doyle heads to Wales to get aboard Lahab in the colours of her boss Imad Alsagar.

The Andrew Balding-trained three-year-old has been allocated a mark of 77 having run with credit in three starts to date and will be fancied to improve on his recent third at Kempton.

The chief danger looks to be Ralph Beckett's Mexicali Rose. The daughter of Zoffany has placed in four of her five starts and arrives with an official rating of 78.

King's Gem, who is without a win in nine starts, makes his first start for trainer Deborah Faulkner, while Naturelle will be an interesting debutant to watch for William Muir and Chris Grassick.

Chepstow
Image: Chepstow hosts a six-race card on Thursday, all live on Sky Sports Racing

7.50 Fontwell - In-form Bashful Boy and Watergrange Jack clash

A strong field of 10 gather for the finale at Fontwell, the Crouchie's Equine Quest Handicap Hurdle (7.50), with David Pipe's Bashful Boy looking to make it four victories in a row across codes.

The seven-year-old will head the weights after scoring at Newton Abbot last month, following on from two successful outings on the flat earlier this summer.

The Neil Mulholland-trained Watergrange Jack returned to form when winning a similar contest at Worcester on his last start and looks to follow up off this 4lb higher mark under Sam Twiston-Davies.

Milton Harris' five-year-old Uggy Uggy Uggy remains unexposed after just six career starts, while Name In Lights finished an excellent third at Newton Abbot on his last start and cannot be underestimated.

10.44 Saratoga - O'Brien's Jumbly headlines Grade Two

Novemba (black and orange) chases home Jumbly at Ascot
Image: Jumbly (right) in winning action at Ascot

The Grade Two Mohegan Sun Ballston Spa Stakes (10.44) sees 10 runners line up over the extended one-mile trip.

The Joseph O'Brien-trained Jumbly holds strong claims having finished fourth in the Group Two Duke Of Cambridge Stakes at Royal Ascot on her last start.

The four-year-old will be making her US debut as she seeks her biggest career success under Johnny Velazquez.

Chad Brown's Technical Analysis defeated stablemate Fluffy Socks to claim this race last year and represent a four-strong team for the New York trainer.

Watch every race from Chepstow, Fontwell and Saratoga all live on Sky Sports Racing on Thursday, August 24.

