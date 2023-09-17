Today on Sky Sports Racing: Old favourites Davy Russell, Richard Johnson and Gay Kelleway star in Leger Legends charity race

Former stars of the weighing room get their silks on once more for the annual Leger Legends charity race at Doncaster on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Racing.

3.00 Doncaster - Russell and Johnson feature in Leger Legends

Richard Johnson and Davy Russell are two of the star names on show in the Vickers.Bet Leger Legends Classified Stakes (3.00).

Russell, who announced his retirement for the second time at Aintree this year, will ride David O'Meara's Culcor, who has been dropped to a handy mark having struggled on his last few starts.

Richard Johnson gets the leg up on the Richard Spencer-trained Dandy Maestro who is another who needs to bounce back to form with cheekpieces hoping to eke out some improvement.

Richard Hannon sends out Always Fearless, who has found a good vein of form winning two of his last three and Sky Sports Racing's Seb Sanders takes the ride.

Michael Appleby's Mr Cuddihy - the mount of Jason Edmunds - ran a promising second on handicap debut at Newmarket on his last start and should have more to come having only had the four starts.

3.35 Doncaster - Moore the one to beat on Cachet

It is back to the current pros for the feature of the day, the Group Three Japan Racing Association Sceptre Fillies' Stakes (3.35).

Last year's 1000 Guineas winner Cachet hasn't been seen since finishing fifth in the Coronation Stakes in June 2022 and if fully fit for this contest, she will take all the beating under Ryan Moore.

Andrew Balding has won three of the last five runnings of this and turns to Vetiver for this year's renewal. The Cheveley Park-owned three-year-old took the Listed Eternal Stakes at Carlisle on her last start and returns from a break under P J McDonald.

Only three lengths separated Magical Sunset and Dream Of Love last time out at Goodwood and the latter has a 3lb pull at the weights so might be able to close the gap.

Image: James Doyle and Cachet after landing 1000 Guineas at Newmarket

4.10 Doncaster - Fab four meet in Scarbrough Stakes

A small but select field go to post for the Listed Betfred Scarborough Stakes (4.10) over five furlongs.

William Buick gets the leg up on Raasel who is coming here on the back of an impressive performance in the Be Friendly Handicap at Haydock when defying top weight off a mark of 107.

Tom Clover will be hoping Rogue Lightning can continue his good run of form and make it a hat-trick of wins as he steps up in class under Danny Tudhope.

Silkie Wilkie and Fine Wine complete the field for what should be an interesting tactical affair.

Sunday racecards | Latest Sky Bet odds

Watch every race from Doncaster all live on Sky Sports Racing on Sunday, September 17.