Prix de la Foret: Frankie Dettori denied fairytale ParisLongchamp farewell as Kinross is beaten by Kelina

There was no fairytale farewell for Frankie Dettori on Arc day at ParisLongchamp, as smiles turned to frustration following stewards' room drama.

His final ride in the mile-and-a-half showpiece came aboard Free Wind, but as the John and Thady Gosden-trained mare was double-figure odds against a hot favourite in Ace Impact, a victory always appeared unlikely.

And so it proved as, after travelling well on the heels of the leaders in the early stages, Free Wind found it tough going in the sprint to the line and was left well behind brilliant winner Ace Impact in 13th place.

Dettori, who plans to hang up his saddle after riding at Hong Kong's International meeting in December, bows out the winner of six Arcs - making him the most successful rider in the race's glorious history.

"I had no pressure today, I didn't feel it," said Dettori.

"I got a lovely slot behind Westover, I knew he would take me there. When he got to the straight they quickened a little bit and left me there, but I really enjoyed it. The Arc has been a great race for me, it has been a good journey, but I'm bowing out with a smile on my face."

Dettori denied as stewards dismiss Foret appeal

Image: Kelina denies Kinross in the Prix de la Foret

Dettori's smiles quickly turned to frustration after a dramatic finish in the Prix de la Foret, the final Group One race on the card.

The Italian, riding hot favourite Kinross for Ralph Beckett, appeared to be disadvantaged by winner Kelina as rival jockey Maxime Guyon steered across their path.

Dettori quickly jumped off his mount and headed for the stewards' room where the officials took a close look at the tussle, but decided the result would stand as called.