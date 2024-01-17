Today on Sky Sports Racing: Southwell and Newcastle star on wintry Wednesday after Newbury abandoned

Wednesday sees exciting action across the jumps at Southwell and all-weather thrills at Newcastle - live on Sky Sports Racing.

1.10 Newcastle - Varian's Luna Effect gets good opportunity to score

Roger Varian's Luna Effect has had nine starts without getting his head in front but showed plenty of promise in each of his last two appearances - both at Southwell - and now heads up to Gosforth Park with an excellent chance in the Boost Your Acca-Fenwa With BetUK Handicap (1.10).

He faces four rivals, headed by former Southwell winner Sense Of Worth for Seb Spencer. He is back up in trip after a disappointing effort here last time.

Rebecca Menzies sends Brora Breeze back to the flat after an unsuccessful debut over hurdles at Doncaster last month.

Billy Bathgate (Ewan Whillans) and Carlton (Tracy Waggott) complete the field.

12.30 Southwell - James Jet can go close in hat-trick bid

Hat-trick-seeking James Jet features tops a field of nine in the At The Races App Market Movers Handicap Chase at Southwell (12.30).

Warren Greatrex's James Jet arrives after scoring nicely at Uttoxeter and Ffos Las. He only goes up 4lb for these nice wins, although he would most likely prefer softer ground as this is what he thrives on.

Barricane, however, also impressed last time out, dominating the field at Uttoxeter over hurdles. He now tries his hand at chasing, and this seems like a workable mark.

Ernest Gray is yet to win over fences, but he will need to settle here under Jonathan England to be in with a true chance.

