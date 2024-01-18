Today on Sky Sports Racing: Valsad takes centre stage in Southwell all-weather meeting

With Newcastle lost to the freezing temperatures, Southwell is the focus for our Thursday racing, live on Sky Sports Racing.

6.30 Southwell - Valsad to make first outing for Jamie Osbourne

Our feature class three Build Your Acca With BetUK Handicap looks a cracker with Valsad topping a field of 11.

Recently purchased out of the Roger & Harry Charlton yard, Valsad will be making his debut for the Jamie Osborne team, bidding to extend his unbeaten record at the track having won his sole outing here in September. Jockey Callum Shephard is on form too, having scored over a similar trip at Lingfield on Monday.

Jamie Camacho's Qaasid has been performing well without winning on his last few starts and should remain competitive off his current mark over a course and distance that suits.

Of the others, Sonnerie Power rates a fascinating contender on just his third start for Michael Appleby, while Marco Botti's Cavern Club has claims on his all-weather form as he returns from a break.

6.00 Southwell - Two runners look to continue positive form

Last-time winners Daafy and Bobby Joe Leg clash in this Win £2,000,000 With BetMGM'S Golden Goals Handicap.

Derek Shaw's Daafy returned to winning ways when narrowly seeing off Fieldsman over this course and distance earlier this month and could prove hard to beat from 3lb higher in the weights.

Ten-year-old Bobby Joe Legs showed his well-being when landing an 11th career success at Newcastle on his last start, and he should not be underestimated as he bids to follow up under James Sullivan.

Alike in the Racing Post ratings (72) is Seas Of Elzaam, who will be looking to bounce back after a disappointing run at Chelmsford last time out over six furlongs.

Keiran Burke's Vitalline has placed on his last three starts and should be on the premises from the same mark again today.

8.00 Southwell - Kats Bob seeks prominence in renewal

Recent victors Kats Bob and Dandys Derriere feature in a competitive renewal of this Always Gamble Responsibly With BetUK Handicap.

Kats Bob bounced back to form under a more prominent ride when scoring over this course and distance last week and rates the one to beat having escaped a penalty with Archie Young claiming a handy 7lb.

He won't have it all his own way though, with Dandys Derriere arriving on the back of a taking success at Wolverhampton last month. With the form of the effort franked by the placed horses, he rates a big danger under Harry Russell.

Sassy Belle looks the pick of the remainder as he continues to be well treated on past form on just his second start for trainer David Evans. Don't discount Phoenix Beach either, who took a keen hold of a recent six-furlong affair at Newcastle for Richard Fahey before fading to third inside the closing stages.

