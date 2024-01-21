Today on Sky Sports Racing: L'Homme Presse returns in Lingfield Fleur De Lys Chase at Winter Million Festival

Sunday’s action on Sky Sports Racing comes from Lingfield, where – weather permitting – day two of the Winter Million Festival takes place.

3.00 Lingfield - L'Homme Presse takes on Protektorat

L'Homme Presse is the headline act as he returns from an absence in this Fleur De Lys Chase at Lingfield.

Venetia Williams' star nine-year-old was last seen unseating in the King George of 2022 and this previous Cheltenham Festival winner will head the betting on his return from 391 days off under Charlie Deutsch.

Despite having to concede weight all round, Protektorat rates a huge danger for the Dan and Harry Skelton duo. The pair were thrilled with his recent third at Cheltenham and don't expect the drop in trip to inconvenience this dual Grade 1 winner.

Of the others, Iwilldoit has been lightly raced for his age and could spring a surprise if building on his excellent third in the Welsh Grand National last time.

1.15 Lingfield - Djelo bids for four on the bounce

Djelo spearheads a quality quintet for this rearranged Grade 2 Lightning Novices' Chase. The Venetia Williams-trained six-year-old has flourished since tackling fences this winter winning all three starts and with more progress expected, could take plenty of beating on what could be a memorable day for the yard.

Joe Tizzard saddles JPR One, who fell when looking to make it two from two over fences at Cheltenham in November and could find this easier than when third in the Grade 1 Henry VIII Novices' Chase at Sandown.

Master Chewy, top-rated with an official rating of 150, has already scored in this grade at Kempton last month and has strong claims of following up under Sam Twiston-Davies.

2.25 Lingfield - Skelton's Nurse Susan looks to overcome 4lb penalty

Nurse Susan and Moka De Vassy contest this open-looking Weatherbys Hamilton Handicap Hurdle.

Dan Skelton's Nurse Susan has been steadily progressive over hurdles and produced a career-best to land a mares' event at Cheltenham last time.

A 4lb penalty looks fair, but she faces several useful rivals including Moka De Vassy.

Jane Williams' six-year-old finally got off the mark at the thirteenth attempt when winning with a bit to spare at Taunton last month and should be on the premises off this 2lb higher mark.

Gowel Road drops markedly in grade having finished well beaten in the Grade 1 Long Walk Hurdle, while Bold Endeavour is another with each-way claims.

Also at Lingfield, Castle Ivers bids to remain unbeaten in his second outing of the season at Lingfield (12:05), but will have to overcome the Nigel Twiston-Davies-trained duo of Habibi and Opera King. Also contesting the affair is Ask Her Out, who won on their only career start on Lingfield's All-Weather.

