Today on Sky Sports Racing: You Wear It Well and Marie's Rock clash at Doncaster

Sunday's live action on Sky Sports Racing features a high-quality jumps card from Doncaster, including a clash between You Wear It Well and Marie’s Rock, and another great meeting from Fontwell.

12.20 Doncaster - Dysart Enos bids to continue winning streak

Dysart Enos is unbeaten in five runs and will bid to extend her winning streak in the Download The At The Races App Novices' Hurdle (12.20) which opens the Doncaster fixture.

Trainer Fergal O'Brien has big plans for this mare, including the Cheltenham Festival Mares' Novices' Hurdle, but has opted to run here in order for her to gain more experience. She will take some beating especially with her impressive form over hurdles in two runs this season.

Image: Dysart Enos, ridden by Paddy Brennan, wins at Aintree in April

However, Jutus is seeking to double up for Micky Hammond after a nice enough win at Catterick and could go close if in the same sort of form.

Sandy Thomson's Jet Patrol has taken well to competitive racing after some mixed results in point-to-points in Ireland. The five-year-old will be looking to improve on his third last time out.

1.25 Doncaster - Gold Link and Some Scope bid for the double

Gold Link won last time out when battling to the line at Huntingdon, while Some Scope won at Catterick with plenty in hand - and they are set to meet in the SBK Handicap Chase (1.25).

Telescope gelding Some Scope has been progressing well since switching to the larger obstacles and is a key player here with Gavin Sheehan onboard.

Emma Lavelle's eight-year-old Gold Link has been consistent of late and was rewarded for that last time out at Huntingdon. He is 2lb higher here but that should be not too much of an issue.

No Regrets will be looking to go one better than his second last time out at Kelso and is proven at this 3m distance.

2.35 Doncaster - You Wear It Well and Marie's Rock clash

This six-runner race looks to be a cracker with You Wear It Well and Marie's Rock headlining the SBK Warfield Mares' Hurdle (2.35).

Jamie Snowden's Cheltenham Festival winner You Wear It Well was third in the Grade One Fighting Fifth Hurdle when last seen. She has never been beaten over obstacles against her own sex and Sheehan will be looking to ensure that record stays intact now trying this extended 3m trip for the first time in her career.

Image: Marie's Rock on her way to victory in the Relkeel Hurdle at Cheltenham

Nicky Henderson's strong-travelling nine-year-old Marie's Rock has her sights lowered having failed to quite make the grade against the boys in her last three starts. There are no questions over her ability to stay and the two-time Grade One winner could bounce back.

Her stable-mates Theatre Glory and Tweed Skirt could also be involved.

