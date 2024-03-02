Today on Sky Sports Racing: Kandoo Kid bids for Greatwood glory at Newbury

Newbury and Doncaster play host to Class One action on Saturday, with the Greatwood Gold Cup the highlight - live on Sky Sports Racing.

1.55 Newbury - Kandoo Kid faces Grandeur D'Ame in Greatwood showpiece

Kandoo Kid and Grandeur D'Ame headline nine runners for a wide-open renewal of the Greatwood Gold Cup at Newbury, live on Sky Sports Racing.

Paul Nicholls' Kandoo Kid has improved gradually in this first season over fences, winning over this course and distance in December. However, he will need to bounce back from a heavy defeat when favourite for the Great Yorkshire Chase last time.

Grandeur D'Ame has shown a decent level of form over fences including when fourth in the December Gold Cup but has a bit to prove having fallen at the first at Cheltenham on his last start.

Topweight Jetoile has claims based on his Old Roan Chase success earlier in the season for Ryan Potter, while Tom Lacey's Highstakesplayer seeks a four-timer on his step up in grade.

3.40 Doncaster - Some Scope headlines Grimthorpe Chase

In-form Some Scope is among a field of 13 for a high-quality Grimthorpe Chase at Doncaster.

The Richard Hobson-trained six-year-old has thrived since tackling fences, winning two of his three starts, and is strongly fancied to land another as he steps up in class off this 10lb higher mark.

Henry Oliver's Java Point was impressive when scoring at Sandown on his last outing and a rates a strong contender provided the ground is not too soft.

Of the others, Nigel Twiston-Davies' Undersupervision won this last year, while Erne River was not beaten far when fifth in the Great Yorkshire Chase here last month.

3.10 Doncaster - Dontyawantme and Lunar Display meet again

Dontyawantme and Lunar Display clash in the Listed Mares' Novices' Hurdle.

Craig Lidster's Dontyawantme narrowly saw off Lunar Display at Catterick on their last start but may struggle to confirm form reopposing off these revised terms. James Moffatt's Lunar Display is expected to appreciate the step up in trip and should be in the places.

Ottizzini will shoulder a 3lb penalty for her recent Musselburgh success but must be feared having showed improved form that day, while Tom Symonds' Gay Legacy is a model of consistency finishing in the first two on her last four starts and rates the best of the rest.

Sky Bet odds I Today's cards

Watch every race from Newbury, Doncaster and Wolverhampton on Saturday 2 March live on Sky Sports Racing.