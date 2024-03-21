Today on Sky Sports Racing: Lady Balko bids for a four-timer at Chepstow

Thursday’s action comes from a thriller at Chepstow and all-weather spectacular in the evening at Southwell – all live on Sky Sports Racing.

3.50 Chepstow - Lady Balko bids for a four-timer

David Pipe's Lady Balko seeks a four-timer in the Filon Handicap Hurdle (3.50).

The in-form Lady Balko has scored a quick-fire treble this winter as she won at Hereford before recording two wins at Taunton. She is rising through the ranks and appears hard to beat despite the drop in trip with Jack Tudor onboard.

Brewester is still a maiden after four starts over the hurdles but ran his best race at this course. Conor Ring claims a valuable 3lb which may help him out.

Valens Bruyee got off the mark on his penultimate start here and is an eye-catcher here as he steps up in distance on his second handicap start.

6.00 Southwell - Daring Legend and Drama clash

Daring Legend and Drama clash in the competitive contest the Boost Your Acca At BetMGM Handicap (6.00).

Mick Appleby's Daring Legend broke his duck as he won a handicap at Newcastle earlier in the month. He looks a progressive type and could go close but will need to defy an 8lb weight increase.

Drama was gelded after his last run in the Tattersalls October sales race at Newmarket. He looked very impressive, finishing fourth in that contest. He catches they eye as he steps up to seven furlongs.

Flag Carries was successful on his last start for Harry Eustace however, he now makes a stable debut for Brian Toomey and should go well for his new yard.

4.55 Southwell - Tortured Soul seeks five-timer

Tortured Soul arrives here seeking another success in the Boost Your Acca With BetUK Apprentice Handicap (4.55).

Tony Carroll's Tortured Soul comes here in the form of his life winning six of his seven starts for the yard. He looks to complete five on the bounce under Ethan Jones.

Grigio fended off V Power in his last race to win by a neck but he had to battle to the line in this contest. He should continue this form.

For Pleasure reverts to the flat as after performing consistently over hurdles for Olly Murphy. He hasn't run over the flat since 2020 so will need to show up here.

Sky Bet odds I Today's cards