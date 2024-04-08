Today on Sky Sports Racing: Dunstan seeks a five-timer at Wolverhampton

Monday’s racing consists of three all-weather cards from Lingfield, Newcastle and Wolverhampton where Dunstan bids for five on the bounce.

7.00 Wolverhampton - Dunstan seeks a five-timer

Dunstan bids for a five-timer in the Get The Inside Track With Raceday-Ready.com Handicap (7.00).

Dunstan has thrived since joining Barry Brennan's yard. This course and distance winner has won doing just enough on his last four starts. He seems to keep defying the rise in the weights and could score again.

Per Contra is an eye-catcher, this Wathnan Racing three-year-old won his first two starts impressively. He can bounce back after a disappointment last time out, partnered by James Doyle.

Ville Natale arrives here looking for a double after a win at Chelmsford at the end of January. In this contest she is rising in class but last time out she won going away nicely. There could be more to come from this Nathaniel colt.

2.50 Newcastle - In-form duo Aerospace and Loyal Touch clash

Aerospace and Loyal Touch clash in the Free Digital Racecard At Raceday-Ready.Com Handicap (2.50).

Archie Watson's Aerospace was impressive on debut for Archie Watson as he won on his last start at Wolverhampton. He's a very lightly raced five-year-old who may follow up here on his handicap debut.

Loyal Touch is a course and distance winner after his last run at Newcastle last month. He managed to just get the better of Isle Of Sark last time out. His experience should help here and he is 1lb lower than what he has won at.

On the last day Westernesse ran into the improving Asgard's Captain narrowly finishing third and he did score three starts ago. He could cause an upset here partnered by Jason Watson.

4.00 Lingfield - Amo Racing's Target Man makes debut

Amo Racing have had some success with their two-year-old's, Target Man makes his debut in the Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 / EBF Novice Stakes (4.00).

George Boughey's Target Man arrives here in the hands of Billy Loughnane, he's a half-brother to a US Grade 3 winner and cost 325,000gns as a yearling.

Kuwaitya caught the eye on her debut as she finished second at Newcastle. She's a full-sister to Muqtahem who did have success as a two-year-old.

Roysdelight ran well before fizzling out in the Brocklesby, he will need to improve from that and take a step forward.

